Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71).

Several research firms recently commented on UTRS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,871. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

