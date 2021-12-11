Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce $68.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $119.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 581,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

