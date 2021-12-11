Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

OSTK traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,705. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

