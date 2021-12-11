Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

PBYI opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.