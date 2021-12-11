Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $410.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 296,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,015. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

