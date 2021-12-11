Zacks: Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of AA traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $48.80. 5,524,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,253. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

