Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. CEVA reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 107,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,890. CEVA has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -337.38, a PEG ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

