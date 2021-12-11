Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 855,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.37. 255,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,294. comScore has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.14.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

