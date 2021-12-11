Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

JNPR traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. 5,391,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

