Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.97. 364,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 289.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.