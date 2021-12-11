Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PVG traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,267. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 207,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 653,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

