Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 447,812 shares of company stock worth $18,248,941. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

