Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

TRNO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 395,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

