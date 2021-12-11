Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

TRNO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 395,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.