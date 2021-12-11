Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,934,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Green Dot by 88.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

