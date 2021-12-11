Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 219,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,860. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,950. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

