Zacks: Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of WTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,174. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
