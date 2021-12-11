Zacks: Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 667,951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 39.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,174. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.