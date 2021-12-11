Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APRE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.28.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $591,941. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $606,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

