Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.