Zacks Investment Research Lowers Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Realogy has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Tilden Park Management I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

