Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) to Buy

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

CLBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.