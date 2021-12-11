Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to “Buy”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.11. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

