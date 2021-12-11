Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,502 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

