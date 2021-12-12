$0.07 EPS Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Embraer.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.87.

Embraer stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 4,056,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Embraer has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

