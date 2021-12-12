-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

