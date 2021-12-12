$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OIIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 112,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,654. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.