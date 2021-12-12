-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.18). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NEWR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. 540,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,316. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in New Relic by 36.7% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

