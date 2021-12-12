$0.25 EPS Expected for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Niu Technologies’ earnings. Niu Technologies reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Niu Technologies.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIU. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $619,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIU stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 372,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.