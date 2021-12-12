$0.29 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Unifi posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Unifi has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $440.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $497,820. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.