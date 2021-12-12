-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

