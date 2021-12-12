$0.32 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.36. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,247,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.