-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,190. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

