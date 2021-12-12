-$0.42 EPS Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Portillos.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,199. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
About Portillos
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
