-$0.42 EPS Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,199. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.