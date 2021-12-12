$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,269 shares of company stock valued at $622,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 497,452 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.48. 934,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.