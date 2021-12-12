$0.46 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 301,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.