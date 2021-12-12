$0.94 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Energizer posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 650,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

