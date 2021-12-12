0x 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.15 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. 0x has a total market cap of $716.76 million and $31.15 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

