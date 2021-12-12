-$1.06 EPS Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 358.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

