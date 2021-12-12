$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 319,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

