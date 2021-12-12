$1.55 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $322.70. 34,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $329.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,663 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.