10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,189,550.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $114,549.36.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00.

TXG opened at $139.51 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.36.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

