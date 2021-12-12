11,270 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $78.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

