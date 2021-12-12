14,000 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

