$161.17 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $161.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $145.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $557.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,709. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $432 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

