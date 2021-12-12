16,330 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Children’s Place by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Children’s Place by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

