1,743 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $31,750,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997,031 shares of company stock worth $466,315,827 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $160.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 200.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.