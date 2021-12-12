$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 6,962,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

