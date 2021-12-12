$20.00 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will announce sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000.

Shares of VLN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 36,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,675. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

