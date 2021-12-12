2,083 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

