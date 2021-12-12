$266.94 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post sales of $266.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.51 million and the lowest is $262.10 million. LendingTree posted sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LendingTree by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LendingTree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.51.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.