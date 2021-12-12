28,210 Shares in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.98% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PALI. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.10 on Friday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

